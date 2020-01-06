Harvey Weinstein hit with new charges in Los Angeles during New York trial
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Los Angeles prosecutors have announced criminal charges against Harvey Weinstein on Monday, following the start of the disgraced movie mogul’s rape trial in New York. Weinstein was charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013, officials said...
Los Angeles prosecutors indicted Harvey Weinstein on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after the former film producer appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.