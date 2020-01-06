Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Rouhani dismisses Trump's threat, mentions US crimes against Iranian civilians

WorldNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Rouhani dismisses Trump's threat, mentions US crimes against Iranian civiliansIran's President Hassan Rouhani has downplayed his American counterpart’s recent threat to target Iranian sites if Tehran took retaliatory action after the assassination of its top general, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq. Trump's threat came after Iranian authorities said they would give a harsh response to the US strikes that led to the martyrdom of Lieutenant...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation

Trump Doubles Down On Threat To Strike Back At Any Iranian Retaliation 02:12

 Iraq has voted to remove all foreign troops and Iran has abandoned the remaining limits of the 2015 nuclear deal in response. Kara Finnstrom reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites [Video]Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a &quot;major retaliation&quot; if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:47Published

Trump threatens Iran [Video]Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran crisis: Boris Johnson warns US not to break international law after Donald Trump's threats to bomb cultural sites

Boris Johnson has spoken out against Donald Trump's threat to bomb 52 Iranian cultural sites if the crisis escalates, in a rare crack in the transatlantic...
Independent Also reported by •Seattle Times

Oil surges again after Trump threatens Iraq sanctions, Iran retaliation

Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on...
Reuters Also reported by •Proactive InvestorsUSATODAY.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

ellahoward271

Lou Ella Howard Rouhani dismisses Trump's threat, mentions US crimes against Iranian civilians https://t.co/ItjsOCuO2h 2 hours ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Rouhani dismisses #Trump's threat, mentions #US crimes against Iranian civilians #HassanRouhani #QassemSoleimani… https://t.co/rm9MeOfvxV 2 hours ago

GZeroConspiracy

G-Zero Rouhani dismisses Trump's threat, mentions US crimes against Iranian civilians https://t.co/zA73RscbiJ 2 hours ago

fusepetal

Lesley Heilesen Iran's Rouhani dismisses Trump's threat, then makes one of his own. https://t.co/go2WLAdZoT 3 hours ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Rouhani dismisses Trump’s threat, mentions US crimes against Iranian civilians https://t.co/VbEvyhPY5w 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.