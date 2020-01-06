Rouhani dismisses Trump's threat, mentions US crimes against Iranian civilians
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has downplayed his American counterpart’s recent threat to target Iranian sites if Tehran took retaliatory action after the assassination of its top general, Qassem Soleimani, in Iraq. Trump's threat came after Iranian authorities said they would give a harsh response to the US strikes that led to the martyrdom of Lieutenant...
Boris Johnson has spoken out against Donald Trump's threat to bomb 52 Iranian cultural sites if the crisis escalates, in a rare crack in the transatlantic... Independent Also reported by •Seattle Times
Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on... Reuters Also reported by •Proactive Investors •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times
Tweets about this
Lou Ella Howard Rouhani dismisses Trump's threat, mentions US crimes against Iranian civilians https://t.co/ItjsOCuO2h 2 hours ago