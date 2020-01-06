'Never threaten the Iranian nation,' Rouhani warns Trump as crowds mourn commander
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone on U.S. President Donald Trump's orders.
