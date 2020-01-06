Global  

'Never threaten the Iranian nation,' Rouhani warns Trump as crowds mourn commander

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone on U.S. President Donald Trump's orders.
News video: Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral

Iranian commander's daughter warns U.S. of 'dark day' at funeral 01:31

 Hundreds of thousands of Iranians thronged Tehran's streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike last week, as his daughter said his death would bring a "dark day" for the United States.

