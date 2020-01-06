Global  

Liverpool travel to Bristol City or Shrewsbury in FA Cup fourth round

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Premier League leaders Liverpool will play at either Championship Bristol City or League One side Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round.
News video: Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview

Liverpool v Everton: FA Cup match preview 01:15

 A look at the stats ahead of the FA Cup third round Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game [Video]Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round. He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day..

Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup [Video]Liverpool arrive at home after victory in the Club World Cup

Liverpool touch down at home after victory in the Club World Cup. The 1-0 extra-time victory over Flamengo in Doha saw the Reds win the one trophy available to them which they had not previously won...

Curtis Jones wonder-goal takes youthful Liverpool past rivals Everton and into FA Cup fourth round

Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Jurgen Klopp's young side secured a fourth successive home win over their neighbours for the first time since 1937, in a match that will...
Independent

Wigan manager Paul Cook makes significant admission after losing to Leicester City

Wigan manager Paul Cook makes significant admission after losing to Leicester CityLeicester City news | Harvey Barnes followed up an own goal to send Leicester City into the FA Cup fourth round
Leicester Mercury


