LA Rams fire veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been fired by the Los Angeles Rams after three winning seasons. Phillips announced Monday on Twitter that the Rams are not renewing his contract. The 72-year-old says he wants to stay in coaching. Phillips teamed up on the Rams in 2017 with Sean McVay, […]
