Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Mike McCarthy isn't the big name many expected to emerge from the Cowboys' coaching search. But he's the right hire, Mike Jones writes.
 Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg says he likes Mike McCarthy as the new coach to replace Jason Garrett.

Mike McCarthy stayed at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' house during interview process, per report

After dismissing Jason Garrett on Sunday, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys moved quickly to make sure their top choice for coach didn't get away.
USATODAY.com

Jason Whitlock: Mike McCarthy fails to fill the biggest gap on Jerry Jones' Cowboys —leadership

Jason Whitlock: Mike McCarthy fails to fill the biggest gap on Jerry Jones' Cowboys —leadershipJason Whitlock reacts to the Dallas Cowboys hiring former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and claims it won't solve the team's problems with lack of...
FOX Sports

_an_opinion_

ZC RT @MySportsUpdate: The #Cowboys are hiring John Fassel as their special teams coordinator, per NFL Network. Fassel has been the #Rams spec… 20 hours ago

robbiegiallomba

robbie giallombardo As much as I DESPISE the dallas cowboys, them hiring mike mccarthy is a very good move in my opinion. He is a great… https://t.co/UpFvhwdJaY 1 day ago

leadtothetop3

Michael Van Gerten RT @ByMikeJones: Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as #Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed https://… 1 day ago

cowboysfansmeet

cowboysfansmeet.com #Cowboys Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might s… https://t.co/q2TYI7Mi5G 1 day ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed… https://t.co/Nne7SE33Tp 1 day ago

SmoothD64

Cool Breeze Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed https://t.co/sxyvz31kov 2 days ago

23dwayne

Dwayne Walton Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed https://t.co/ID4feuXHgL 2 days ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Opinion: By hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys coach, Jerry Jones chooses sensible over sexy and just might succeed… https://t.co/aGckUTEYCr 2 days ago

