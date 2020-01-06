'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is not Yoda

Brother Run Golden Globes 2020: 'Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is NOT Yoda #BabyYoda #Mandalorian… https://t.co/ie8CIvyP1z 17 minutes ago 🍤 "Golden Globes 2020: 'Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is NOT Yoda" was this really a source of confusion 1 hour ago 01_canemann Golden Globes 2020: 'Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is NOT Yoda https://t.co/uHeBqWeAVh via @usatoday 2 hours ago Lynda Wright Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is NOT Yoda https://t.co/d2HIpoR4Xd via @usatoday #StarWars #BabyYoda 4 hours ago Carol Campbell Golden Globes 2020: 'Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is NOT Yoda https://t.co/ER7s16z4Vs via @usatoday 5 hours ago Phil Yanov Really? We need to keep explaining this? -- 'Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is NOT Yoda https://t.co/FTnwO9C3po 6 hours ago DSMWcom Golden Globes 2020: ‘Mandalorian’ creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is NOT Yoda https://t.co/x2Yb3Kului 7 hours ago Herb Scribner Golden Globes 2020: 'Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is NOT Yoda https://t.co/qY9oaRSQcw via @usatoday 9 hours ago