Harvey Weinstein indicted in Los Angeles for sex crimes on day New York rape trial starts
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.
Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in Los Angeles on sex crime charges, reports Reuters. This happened just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial. Weinstein's trial has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement. “We believe the evidence will show that the...