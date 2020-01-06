Global  

Harvey Weinstein indicted in Los Angeles for sex crimes on day New York rape trial starts

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Los Angeles 00:45

 Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in Los Angeles on sex crime charges, reports Reuters. This happened just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial. Weinstein's trial has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement. “We believe the evidence will show that the...

Harvey Weinstein Charged In L.A. As Trial Begins In New York

Weinstein's expected to appear in court in Los Angeles after his New York trial wraps up.

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape in LA

The Hollywood mogul is also on trial in New York.

Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles for sex crimes as NY rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for...
Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles for sex crimes as New York rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court...
