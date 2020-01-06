Global  

Milwaukee driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee, police said. Officers who responded to a shooting report Saturday night on the north side of Milwaukee found the injured children and gave them first aid until they were taken to a hospital. The children are a […]
0
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: Two children shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police say

Two children shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police say 01:51

 Two children were taken to the hospital after being shot for throwing snowballs at passing cars, Milwaukee police said.

Tweets about this

LaCrosseTribune

La Crosse Tribune MILWAUKEE (AP) — A driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car in Milwaukee, police said. https://t.co/Qrh22XlGef 17 minutes ago

News_of_the_Day

Breaking News Driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car https://t.co/DSsZ9lQTDN https://t.co/astWWDn7aD 40 minutes ago

news8news

WKBT News 8 Police say both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police are looking for the driver of a white Toyota w… https://t.co/exaE5lMbcA 47 minutes ago

JoostThissen

Joost Thissen @realDonaldTrump @Jim_Jordan @BetoORourke @AOC So happy with that #2A, are we not? https://t.co/xywPFAMg5q 52 minutes ago

nbc15_madison

nbc15_madison Milwaukee police are looking for a driver who shot a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl when they threw snowbal… https://t.co/QCNBlEhp0S 1 hour ago

KQDS_FOX21

FOX 21 News Milwaukee police say a driver shot and wounded two children who threw snowballs at a car. https://t.co/Xl98z3gJl1 1 hour ago

MultiRamblings

"❕FOR REMOVAL❕" Multifarious Ramblings Fx Milwaukee driver shoots children who threw snowballs at car - ABC News - https://t.co/ZiN623p2fo via @ABC 1 hour ago

ShereenSiewert

Shereen Siewert #RT @WausauPilot: Investigators say they're looking for the driver of a white Toyota who fired at the kids.… https://t.co/Exxp4tpLqL 1 hour ago

