Ikea agrees to pay $46 million after tipped dresser kills toddler

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The settlement between Ikea and the family of Jozef Dudek is believed to be the largest in the wrongful death of a child, the family's lawyers said
Ikea Will Pay $46 Million to Parents of Toddler Crushed to Death by a Dresser

The 70-pound Malm dresser had been the subject of a safety recall when it tipped over on Jozef Dudek, killing the 2-year-old.
NYTimes.com

IKEA to pay $46M in boy's dresser tipover death, lawyers say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound (32-kilogram) recalled...
SeattlePI.com

dajoker36

Ted, pray before bed. RT @thedailybeast: IKEA agrees to pay $46 million to the family of a toddler who was crushed by the company’s furniture https://t.co/fWKKqs… 10 minutes ago

NicholasKhobb

MarionStanley Ikea agrees to pay $46 million after tipped dresser kills toddler https://t.co/dGFqhJai8H 13 minutes ago

JSunNews

The Jackson Sun Ikea agrees to pay $46 million after tipped dresser kills toddler https://t.co/Av2gQZxUGE 42 minutes ago

thedailybeast

The Daily Beast IKEA agrees to pay $46 million to the family of a toddler who was crushed by the company’s furniture https://t.co/fWKKqszJhQ 43 minutes ago

ABC13Miya

Miya Shay Ikea agrees to pay family of two-year-old child who died from falling furniture $46 million dollars. #abc13 https://t.co/GW683JMffk 45 minutes ago

tipovers

ParentsAgainstTipovers RT @LocalMemphis: Two years after California toddler died when IKEA dresser fell on him, company agrees to pay family $46 million https://… 1 hour ago

TipMahoney

Joe Mahoney IKEA agrees to pay $46M settlement after tragic death of baby in furniture mishap https://t.co/y0us46q6F8 1 hour ago

chiradio

ChiRadio USA TODAY: #Ikea (furniture store) agrees to pay $46 million after tipped dresser kills toddler. https://t.co/1YUNWJfbXI via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

