Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Unique sex-abuse suit filed against Boy Scouts in US capital

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other leaders. The eight […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former executive with Boy Scouts of America arrested for sexual conduct with children [Video]Former executive with Boy Scouts of America arrested for sexual conduct with children

57-year-old Michael Meyers of the Town of Boston is alleged to have engaged in sexual conduct with two juvenile victims on dates ranging from 2015 to 2019.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:00Published

Molested Boy Scout says organization needs to be disbanded [Video]Molested Boy Scout says organization needs to be disbanded

John Hobbs estimates he was sexually abused close to 200 times over more than a decade. The now former Boy Scout, who also worked for the organization, says it’s time for the Scouts to be disbanded..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boy Scouts face mounting lawsuits over child sexual abuse

Two mass action lawsuits filed Monday add to mounting legal liability for Boy Scouts of America over child sexual abuse allegations.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.