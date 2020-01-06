Unique sex-abuse suit filed against Boy Scouts in US capital

A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other leaders. The eight […]

USATODAY.com 12 hours ago





