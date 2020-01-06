Global  

New York Governor Cuomo rescues man from car crash

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Governor Andrew Cuomo leaps into action after a collision on a New York City motorway.
News video: Governor Cuomo Helps Rescue Driver Involved In BQE Crash

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo helped rescue a driver involved in a car crash.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo helps rescue man inside overturned vehicle

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stopped and helped a man out of an overturned vehicle on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.  
USATODAY.com

New York Governor calls Hanukkah celebration stabbing 'act of domestic terrorism'

New York [USA], Dec 29 (ANI): New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called the stabbing incident at a rabbi's home in a New York suburb an act of "domestic...
Sify

