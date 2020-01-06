New York Governor Cuomo rescues man from car crash



Recent related videos from verified sources Some Lawmakers Say Bail Reform Law Needs Adjustment Gov. Andrew Cuomo is the latest politician to jump off the no-cash bail bandwagon, saying there were unintended consequences; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25Published 1 hour ago 3 New York City Residents Killed In Crash On Pennsylvania Turnpike Police say three of the people who died in a bus crash in Pennsylvania over the weekend are from New York City, including a 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:56Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources New York Governor Andrew Cuomo helps rescue man inside overturned vehicle New York Governor Andrew Cuomo stopped and helped a man out of an overturned vehicle on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago



New York Governor calls Hanukkah celebration stabbing 'act of domestic terrorism' New York [USA], Dec 29 (ANI): New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday called the stabbing incident at a rabbi's home in a New York suburb an act of "domestic...

Sify 1 week ago



