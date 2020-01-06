Global  

NFL wild-card games draw biggest audience since 2016

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL wild-card playoff games were the most watched opening weekend in four years. The four games averaged 30.5 million viewers, which was a 7% increase over last season, boosted by one-score finishes, including a pair that went into overtime. Seattle’s 17-9 victory over Philadelphia on NBC — which was the […]
