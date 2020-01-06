US military sends Iraq withdrawal letter by 'mistake'
Monday, 6 January 2020 () The head of the US-led coalition in Iraq told his counterpart that US forces are preparing to leave. But the Pentagon has denied any plans to exit the country, and a top general said the letter was sent by "mistake."
