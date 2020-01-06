Global  

US military sends Iraq withdrawal letter by 'mistake'

Deutsche Welle Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The head of the US-led coalition in Iraq told his counterpart that US forces are preparing to leave. But the Pentagon has denied any plans to exit the country, and a top general said the letter was sent by "mistake."
News video: Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft

Top US General: Leaked US Letter To Iraq A 'Poorly Worded' Draft 00:41

 A leaked letter from the U.S. military to Iraq created impressions of an imminent U.S. withdrawal. But according to Reuters, the top US military officer says it was a poorly worded draft document meant only to underscore increased movement of forces. Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That’s not...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq [Video]Mixed signals from Pentagon on future of U.S. troops in Iraq

After reports of a letter from the U.S. military telling Iraq it plans to pull American troops out of the country, Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday denied the U.S. was withdrawing troops, saying..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon says US military won't leave Iraq, 'draft letter' on troop movements released by 'mistake'

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters Monday that the U.S. would not be withdrawing troops from Iraq, despite a letter that surfaced earlier in the...
FOXNews.com

Pentagon chief denies US is leaving Iraq, blames 'poorly worded' draft letter

The United States has no plans to pull out militarily from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper says following media reports of a letter of withdrawal.
SBS Also reported by •Reuters

