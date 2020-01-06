Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey enters race

ITV Granada Reports RT @hannahITV: Rebecca Long Bailey enters the leadership race - describing Labour's election defeat as 'a failure of campaign strategy, not… 5 seconds ago

Julian Hunt RT @RLong_Bailey: We need a leader you can trust with our socialist agenda. A leader who is totally committed to the policies and has the… 8 seconds ago

Nιƈσʅα 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝕀ℕ𝔽J RT @ClaudiaWebbe: “We need a leader that can be trusted with our socialist agenda. A leader who is totally committed to the policies and ha… 11 seconds ago

Oliver Kamm “We need a leader who can be trusted with our socialist agenda” - as if the election never happened & the message (… https://t.co/xSZFtAHDdp 12 seconds ago

gastrogeorge🌹#VoteLabour #GTTO RT @RLong_Bailey: With the climate crisis spiralling and the far-right on the march, we must regroup urgently for the struggles ahead. Ou… 27 seconds ago

puny Viking warrior!! RT @EL4JC: "As leader, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you – in every campaign against Tory cuts, with every minority community and… 30 seconds ago

Independent Voices Angela Rayner should ditch Long-Bailey and make a bid for leader https://t.co/T3vtWq7kT0 43 seconds ago