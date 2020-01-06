Global  

Labour leadership: Rebecca Long-Bailey enters race

BBC News Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Rebecca Long-Bailey says her party needs a "socialist leader" as she enters contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes sixth MP to announce Labour leadership bid [Video]Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes sixth MP to announce Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey has confirmed she will run for the Labour leadership. The shadow business secretary confirmed her move in an article for socialist magazine Tribune.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race [Video]Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer enters Labour leadership race

Keir Starmer has announced his bid for Labour Party leadership with a campaign video. The shadow Brexit secretary outlines his plans for a Green New Deal and a human rights based foreign policy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 04:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Labour leadership news - live: Long Bailey sets out plan to resist 'Tory lite' party, as Boris Johnson adviser heaps praise on far-right leader

Follow all the latest developments
Independent

Rebecca Long-Bailey joins Labour leadership race after warning from Tom Watson

Rebecca Long-Bailey joins Labour leadership race after warning from Tom WatsonWith nominations due to open on Tuesday, Ms Long-Bailey - favourite of the Labour left - said she could be trusted to maintain "our socialist agenLong-Bailey -...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

GranadaReports

ITV Granada Reports RT @hannahITV: Rebecca Long Bailey enters the leadership race - describing Labour's election defeat as 'a failure of campaign strategy, not… 5 seconds ago

endofwork

Julian Hunt RT @RLong_Bailey: We need a leader you can trust with our socialist agenda. A leader who is totally committed to the policies and has the… 8 seconds ago

HRHTudor1976

Nιƈσʅα 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝕀ℕ𝔽J RT @ClaudiaWebbe: “We need a leader that can be trusted with our socialist agenda. A leader who is totally committed to the policies and ha… 11 seconds ago

OliverKamm

Oliver Kamm “We need a leader who can be trusted with our socialist agenda” - as if the election never happened & the message (… https://t.co/xSZFtAHDdp 12 seconds ago

gastrogeorge

gastrogeorge🌹#VoteLabour #GTTO RT @RLong_Bailey: With the climate crisis spiralling and the far-right on the march, we must regroup urgently for the struggles ahead. Ou… 27 seconds ago

Lynne04289004

puny Viking warrior!! RT @EL4JC: "As leader, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you – in every campaign against Tory cuts, with every minority community and… 30 seconds ago

IndyVoices

Independent Voices Angela Rayner should ditch Long-Bailey and make a bid for leader https://t.co/T3vtWq7kT0 43 seconds ago

LWHead

Cllr Lorcan Whitehead🚩 RT @leninology: Excellent pitch by Rebecca Long-Bailey. I’d like her to win. I’d also like her to campaign more aggressively. Politically s… 53 seconds ago

