Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores as sales falter

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as consumers increasingly shop online for home goods. The company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. It didn’t […]
