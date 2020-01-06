Global  

Thirty killed in northeast Nigeria bomb blast on crowded bridge

Reuters Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
At least 30 people were killed in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno after an improvised explosive device detonated on a bridge, sources told Reuters on Monday.
