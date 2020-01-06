Global  

Los Angeles cop pleads not guilty in corpse fondling case

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer pleaded not guilty Monday to allegations that he fondled a dead woman’s breasts, authorities said. David Rojas, 27, is charged with having sexual contact with human remains without authority and is out on $20,000 bond, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Rojas entered his […]
