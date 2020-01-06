Global  

Pete Carroll’s plan to fix the Seahawks’ lagging running game? Play Marshawn Lynch more

Seattle Times Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
One change on the horizon as the Seahawks prepare for a divisional playoff game next Sunday at Green Bay: play Marshawn Lynch more.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz

Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz 01:38

 Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz. Clowney's helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Wentz out of the game in the first quarter. There might be death threats. , Jadeveon Clowney, via statement. Clowney called Philadelphia fans the "worst fans in the world" after...

Recent related videos from verified sources

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed [Video]49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed. San Francisco's 26-21 victory in Seattle clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. We worked for this all year...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published

Play laser tag, escape games and more at The Christmas Trail | Taste and See Tampa Bay [Video]Play laser tag, escape games and more at The Christmas Trail | Taste and See Tampa Bay

The Christmas Trail is a free outdoor holiday attraction that features something fun for the whole family. This is its fifth season in Plant City.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Seahawks mailbag: Good idea to give Marshawn Lynch more carries? How to replace Ziggy Ansah?

Bob Condotta answers readers' questions, including if Marshawn Lynch should get more carries and if it matters that Clete Blakeman will be the referee Sunday.
Seattle Times

‘I feel good’: Marshawn Lynch finds the end zone again in Seahawks’ playoff victory in Philadelphia

Pete Carroll on Lynch's touchdown run: "I know everybody is enjoying the heck out of it and they should. He’s a classic and he’s doing his thing and he’s...
Seattle Times

