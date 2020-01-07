Global  

Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville has fired Peter Laviolette after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons. The Predators also dismissed assistant coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday. Nashville has dropped four of five heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Boston Bruins. The team did not announce a […]
News video: Preds fire head coach, assistant head coach

Preds fire head coach, assistant head coach 01:46

 The Nashville Predators announced Monday evening they have fired head coach Peter Laviolette and assistant head coach Kevin McCarthy.

Predators fire coach Laviolette, associate McCarthy

The Nashville Predators fired head coach Peter Laviolette after five-plus seasons behind the bench, the team announced Monday.
Reuters

Nashville Predators fire Peter Laviolette after disappointing first half, ending tenure in sixth season

The Predators have not lived up to expectations through their first 41 games
CBS Sports


