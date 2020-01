Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. The California-based company unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage on Monday evening at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas. It's Impossible Food's first foray beyond fake beef. The Impossible Burger, which went on sale in 2016, has been