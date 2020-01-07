Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

With heavy need for 737 MAX training pilots ahead, Boeing pilots ask to decertify union

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
When the MAX is approved to resume commercial flights, Boeing will need a large number of both instructor pilots and pilots able to conduct flight tests and fly customer demo flights. It plans to hire temporary contract pilots.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Extra simulator training for 737 MAX pilots?


SeekingAlpha

6 small details pilots notice when they fly as passengers that you probably miss

6 small details pilots notice when they fly as passengers that you probably miss· *Airline passengers tend to notice factors that impact comfort — like seat size, the behavior of nearby passengers, and turbulence.* · *Airline pilots are...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.