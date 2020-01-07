Global  

Pentagon rejects Trump threat to hit Iranian cultural sites

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon on Monday distanced itself from President Donald Trump’s assertions that he would bomb Iranian cultural sites despite international prohibitions on such attacks. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the U.S. will “follow the laws of armed conflict.” When asked if that ruled out targeting cultural sites, Esper said pointedly, “That’s the […]
News video: Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites

Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites 01:47

 U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a &quot;major retaliation&quot; if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the president also stood by an earlier threat to target cultural sites. Eve Johnson reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Will follow laws of armed conflict’: Pentagon rejects Trump’s threat of striking Iranian cultural sites


Indian Express Also reported by •Seattle TimesReutersIndependentMediaiteNYTimes.comBBC NewsJapan Today

Trump Defends Threat to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites Because Iran’s ‘Allowed’ to ‘Blow Up Our People’

President *Donald Trump* reaffirmed his threat to attack Iranian cultural sites as he spoke to reporters during his return flight from Florida to Washington D.C.
Mediaite Also reported by •IndependentNYTimes.comBBC NewsJapan Today

