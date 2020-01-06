Global  

Dallas Cowboys, After a Long Divorce, Commit to Mike McCarthy as Coach

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The longtime Green Bay Packers coach had been interviewed for a number of N.F.L. openings, including the Giants’.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach

Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach 00:38

 The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Packers fans react to Mike McCarthy news [Video]Packers fans react to Mike McCarthy news

With the news out today about former Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy reportedly becoming the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys we wanted to know what fans think about the move.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach [Video]Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach

Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg says he likes Mike McCarthy as the new coach to replace Jason Garrett.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dallas Cowboys agree to hire Mike McCarthy as new coach, per report

The Cowboys moved quickly to find Jason Garrett's replacement, reaching a deal Monday with ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy for the role.
USATODAY.com

Cowboys move on quickly from Jason Garrett, hire Mike McCarthy as coach: reports

The Dallas Cowboys didn't take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to announce they were moving on from Jason Garrett.
CBC.ca

