NSW volunteer firefighter Andrew O'Dwyer farewelled in Sydney

SBS Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, died in December when his fire truck rolled while battling the large Green Wattle Creek blaze near the town of Buxton.
