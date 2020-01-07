US strike on Iran could have consequences in North Korea

Jonathan Brunson "If Iran targeted where people were unlikely to be it sends two messages: 1) Iran isn't interested in escalating an… https://t.co/Rvv1T99X1B 46 minutes ago Steve Murray RT @yashar: 3. It's important to note this didn't take place the night Soleimani was killed. This took place the night Iran chose to strike… 2 hours ago The Cavell Group The US got lucky, but there’s no reason to think its luck will last. Any one of the Iranian ballistic missiles fire… https://t.co/PpX8C01c2g 4 hours ago This Cat @eastslidah @MercuriCruz @CassandraRules shout Death to America. And he's not even invading Iran. He could have inv… https://t.co/OKsWkwdUQi 8 hours ago Johnny Fixer @LoriAnneThomps2 @MapleLeafFoods Idiot, you think that an American President is responsible for an Iranian shooting… https://t.co/m3iiS94sjL 9 hours ago The Grey Man RT @IntelOperator: “Pundits and politicians in the US, particularly those on the far right, have long issued periodic warnings that Hezboll… 12 hours ago