Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US strike on Iran could have consequences in North Korea

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. strike that killed Iran’s top military commander may have had an indirect casualty: a diplomatic solution to denuclearizing North Korea. Experts say the escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran will diminish already fading hopes for such an outcome and inspire North Korea’s decision-makers to tighten their hold […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan will upgrade air defense missiles to counter North Korea [Video]Japan will upgrade air defense missiles to counter North Korea

TOKYO — Japan's Type-03 Air Defense System is a surface to air missile system that utilizes a truck-mounted launcher to shoot interceptor missiles, according to Missile Advocacy. Citing unnamed..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published

US President Donald Trump wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday|Oneindia [Video]US President Donald Trump wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his birthday|Oneindia

US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND NORTH KOREAN SUMPREME LEADER KIM JONG UN ARE STILL KEEPING UP THEIR NEW FOUND BONHOMIE EVER SINCE THEY MET IN 2018. US PRESIDENT HAS SENT WARM BIRTHDAY WISHES FOR THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How Trump Has Tried To Scale Back Nuclear Programs In North Korea And Iran

President Trump's major foreign policy aims have included curbing the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran. With North Korea, he's tried carrots; with Iran,...
NPR

Donald Trump sends birthday greetings to North Korea's Kim: Seoul

Donald Trump sends birthday greetings to North Korea's Kim: SeoulSEOUL: US President Donald Trump wished North Korea's Kim Jong Un a happy birthday, Seoul said on Friday -- with nuclear talks deadlocked and six years after...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

jonathbruns

Jonathan Brunson "If Iran targeted where people were unlikely to be it sends two messages: 1) Iran isn't interested in escalating an… https://t.co/Rvv1T99X1B 46 minutes ago

stevemurray317

Steve Murray RT @yashar: 3. It's important to note this didn't take place the night Soleimani was killed. This took place the night Iran chose to strike… 2 hours ago

TCG_CrisisRisks

The Cavell Group The US got lucky, but there’s no reason to think its luck will last. Any one of the Iranian ballistic missiles fire… https://t.co/PpX8C01c2g 4 hours ago

this____cat

This Cat @eastslidah @MercuriCruz @CassandraRules shout Death to America. And he's not even invading Iran. He could have inv… https://t.co/OKsWkwdUQi 8 hours ago

johnny_fixer

Johnny Fixer @LoriAnneThomps2 @MapleLeafFoods Idiot, you think that an American President is responsible for an Iranian shooting… https://t.co/m3iiS94sjL 9 hours ago

IntelOperator

The Grey Man RT @IntelOperator: “Pundits and politicians in the US, particularly those on the far right, have long issued periodic warnings that Hezboll… 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.