Nissan says it will continue to pursue legal action against Ghosn

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Nissan Motor said on Tuesday that ousted former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's flight from Japan would not affect its policy of holding him responsible for "serious misconduct."
News video: How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan

How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan 01:21

 Turkish private jet firm MNG state that two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

Recent related news from verified sources

Nissan will pursue legal action against Ghosn


SeekingAlpha Also reported by •AutocarFrance 24CBC.ca

Nissan says former chairman Carlos Ghosn is still behind serious misconduct and vows to keep taking legal action

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan says former chairman Carlos Ghosn is still behind serious misconduct and vows to keep taking legal action.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caTIME

