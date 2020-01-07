Global  

Harvey Weinstein Has Been Charged With Sex Crimes in L.A. on the Eve of His New York Trial

TIME Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
News video: Harvey Weinstein Charged In L.A. As Trial Begins In New York

Harvey Weinstein Charged In L.A. As Trial Begins In New York 02:05

 Weinstein's expected to appear in court in Los Angeles after his New York trial wraps up.

Accusers of Harvey Weinstein speak out in New York [Video]Accusers of Harvey Weinstein speak out in New York

After Hollywood's infamous producer Harvey Weinstein was charged with rape and sexual assault many of his accusers spoke out at a press conference in New York yesterday (January 6).

Harvey Weinstein charged with rape in LA [Video]Harvey Weinstein charged with rape in LA

The Hollywood mogul is also on trial in New York.

Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes trial begins Monday in New York: What you need to know

The sex crimes trial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the first target of the #MeToo movement, is set to open in New York.  
Delawareonline

Harvey Weinstein indicted in Los Angeles for sex crimes on day New York rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for...
Reuters

