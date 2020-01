Luo Huining, who was appointed at the weekend, gave little indication of whether China would change approach to city.

Hong Kong: Changes On The Horizon – New Cross-Border Transfer Restrictions And Personal Information Requirements In The Mainland - Mayer Brown This article, authored by partner Gabriela Kennedy and counsel Karen Lee (both Hong Kong), was reprinted in the December 2019 edition of CSj, the monthly journal...

Mondaq 21 hours ago