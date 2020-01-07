Periyar University UG/PG Result 2019: University declares UG/PG exam results for 2019, check periyaruniversity.ac.in

The exams for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses were conducted by the Periyar University Salem in the month of November.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus Up to 30 students, teachers wounded after a mob of about 50 attacked elite university in New Delhi. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published 18 hours ago Not Liking Vegetables Could Be Genetic, Says Study Not Liking Vegetables Could Be Genetic, Says Study. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Kentucky School of Medicine and presented at the American Heart.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07Published on November 20, 2019

Tweets about this