Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Periyar University UG/PG Result 2019: University declares UG/PG exam results for 2019, check periyaruniversity.ac.in

DNA Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The exams for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses were conducted by the Periyar University Salem in the month of November.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus [Video]New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus

Up to 30 students, teachers wounded after a mob of about 50 attacked elite university in New Delhi.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published

Not Liking Vegetables Could Be Genetic, Says Study [Video]Not Liking Vegetables Could Be Genetic, Says Study

Not Liking Vegetables Could Be Genetic, Says Study. The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Kentucky School of Medicine and presented at the American Heart..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.