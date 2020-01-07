Global  

Biden’s foreign policy prowess tested by Iran tensions

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Rising tensions between Washington and Tehran are testing whether Joe Biden can capitalize on his decades of foreign policy experience as he seeks to challenge a president he derides as “dangerous” and “erratic.” Biden is expected to deliver lengthy remarks Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s decision to approve an airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem […]
Dominic Raab: We need to defuse tensions over Iran

Dominic Raab: We need to defuse tensions over Iran

 Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he has spoken to his Iranian counterpart in an effort to "de-escalate" a volatile situation after a US drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Mr Raab said he regarded Gen Soleimani as a "regional threat", but stressed the importance for all sides to...

