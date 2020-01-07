Global  

Rep. Paul Gosar tweets phony photo of Obama and Iranian president, gets ridiculed

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The photoshopped image showed the two leaders grinning as they held hands and Gosar wrote: "The world is a better place without these guys in power."
News video: Rep. Paul Gosar Shares Fake Obama, Rouhani Image On Twitter

Rep. Paul Gosar Shares Fake Obama, Rouhani Image On Twitter 00:32

 Paul Gosar shared a fake photo.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Gosar tweeting hidden messages about Epstein? [Video]Rep. Gosar tweeting hidden messages about Epstein?

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar appears to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rep. Paul Gosar Tries to Own Obama With Fake Image of Him and Iran’s Leader

Rep. *Paul Gosar* (R-AZ) posted a fake photo of former President *Barack Obama* and Iranian President *Hassan Rouhani* on Twitter, Monday, in a bizarre attempt...
Mediaite

Republican Congressman Shares Fake Image of Obama and Iranian President

The image, shared on Twitter by Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, is photoshopped and has been circulating online for years.
NYTimes.com

