Rep. Paul Gosar tweets phony photo of Obama and Iranian president, gets ridiculed

The photoshopped image showed the two leaders grinning as they held hands and Gosar wrote: "The world is a better place without these guys in power."



Recent related videos from verified sources Rep. Gosar tweeting hidden messages about Epstein? Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar appears to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:36Published on November 14, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Rep. Paul Gosar Tries to Own Obama With Fake Image of Him and Iran’s Leader Rep. *Paul Gosar* (R-AZ) posted a fake photo of former President *Barack Obama* and Iranian President *Hassan Rouhani* on Twitter, Monday, in a bizarre attempt...

Mediaite 6 hours ago



Republican Congressman Shares Fake Image of Obama and Iranian President The image, shared on Twitter by Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, is photoshopped and has been circulating online for years.

NYTimes.com 7 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this