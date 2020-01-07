Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trialWASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of the president, a surprise development that could potentially strengthen the case that Trump should be removed from office. As a top White House aide who witnessed many of the events that prompted the House of Representatives to impeach Trump in December, Bolton could provide new evidence about Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival. Other witnesses during the House impeachment investigation testified that Bolton strongly objected to an effort by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial 00:45

 John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed [Video]John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bolton says willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on Monday that he is willing to testify in the expected Senate impeachment...
Reuters Also reported by •NPRPoliticoFOXNews.comWorldNewsIndiaTimesUSATODAY.comEurasia Review

Impeachment Briefing: What John Bolton Could Tell Us

The former national security adviser said he would be willing to testify in the Senate’s impeachment trial.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HawaiianKiko12

Frank Canete RT @KOAA: Former national security adviser John Bolton, who left the White House in September, says he has weighed the issues of executive… 1 minute ago

VeenaproErp

VeenaPro ERP Solution RT @tribelaw: This means that only McConnell and his GOP caucus stand between what Bolton says he’s ready to testify under oath in a Senate… 4 minutes ago

Rfrazier69

Rick Frazier RT @HKrassenstein: BREAKING: John Bolton says he is willing to testify if called upon in Trump's impeachment. Subpoena Bolton NOW! Who's… 5 minutes ago

Hassnain911

Hassnain Ali RT @NBCNews: NEW: Former National Security Adviser Bolton says he is now willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed.… 5 minutes ago

LynchYoga

Shannon Lynch RT @PodSaveAmerica: NEW POD: John Bolton says he’s willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial, the primary is too close to call wit… 7 minutes ago

JasonTy92202739

Jason RT @HonorDecency: If John Bolton has documented evidence, show it; otherwise, not credible, He got the war with Iran he has wanted so many… 8 minutes ago

StandardMediaKe

Standard Digital RT @StandardKenya: US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday he is willing to testify in the… 9 minutes ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday he is willing to testify in… https://t.co/gnnDOprgma 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.