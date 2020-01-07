Fultz scores career-best 25 to lead Magic over Nets 101-89

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 25 points, including seven straight during a 15-1 run in the fourth quarter that sent the Orlando Magic past the slumping Brooklyn Nets 101-89 on Monday night. Nikola Vucevic had 23 rebounds and 11 points for his 300th career double-double, and the Magic pulled away in […]


