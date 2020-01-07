Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
> >

Ehlers helps Jets beat sliding Canadiens 3-2

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
MONTREAL (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, and the Winnipeg Jets beat Ilya Kovalchuk and the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Monday night. Andrew Copp and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg, which had dropped five of six. Captain Blake Wheeler had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves. The 36-year-old […]
