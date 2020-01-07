Global  

McDavid leads Oilers past Maple Leafs 6-4

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cooled off the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-4 victory on Monday night. Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, Kailer Yamamoto, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (22-17-5), who were making their third stop on a five-game […]
