Hong Kong leader says new year will be a challenging one
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the city faces multiple challenges in the new year, including “violence, economic tribulation and a health scare” as anti-government protests enter their eighth month. “The government is determined to sail through the storm,” Lam said. Her administration’s reluctance to concretely address political […]
Hong Kong police fired tear gas a few minutes into 2020 as pro-democracy protesters took their movement into the new year with midnight countdown rallies and a... News24 Also reported by •Reuters •Seattle Times •Al Jazeera
