RSSFeedsCloud Hong Kong leader says new year will be a challenging one https://t.co/A9J5eepOAs 4 minutes ago

Devdiscourse Hong Kong leader says new year will be a challenging one https://t.co/KnmNqhFSUI 24 minutes ago

UNB - United News of Bangladesh Hong Kong leader says new year will be a #challenging one https://t.co/Xwrpxfl2CW 30 minutes ago

Star World Hong Kong leader says new year will be a challenging one https://t.co/OWM6eq8AQi 31 minutes ago

Elba Noriega @gtconway3d Great idea if this was Iran or some other foreign country because from what I have seen, the American p… https://t.co/sDQZEChocA 6 hours ago

Brian McKenna, CD Retired #CAF Warrant Officer @WetCoastLiving If you are a Hong Kong protestor , a Venezuelan freedom fighter or a Ukrainian leader and today tru… https://t.co/wBzAaSHd9U 3 days ago

Canada Connie Resists RT @the_hindu: #China claims #Taiwan as its territory, to be brought under Beijing's control by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an in… 4 days ago