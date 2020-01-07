Williams lifts Alabama A&M past Jackson St. 66-57

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — EJ Williams had a season-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Alabama A&M ended its nine-game road losing streak, defeating Jackson State 66-57 on Monday night. Cameron Tucker had 14 points for Alabama A&M (4-9, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cameron Alford, the Bulldogs' leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points […]


