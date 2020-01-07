'I'm leaving Boca and football': Former Italy international Daniele De Rossi announces retirement

Veteran former Italy international Daniele De Rossi announced his retirement from football on Monday. He had joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors just six months ago.

