'I'm leaving Boca and football': Former Italy international Daniele De Rossi announces retirement

DNA Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Veteran former Italy international Daniele De Rossi announced his retirement from football on Monday. He had joined Argentine giants Boca Juniors just six months ago.
