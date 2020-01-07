Global  

White House proposes guidelines for regulating the use of AI

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Trump administration is proposing new rules to guide future federal regulation of artificial intelligence used in medicine, transportation and other industries. But the vagueness of the principles announced by the White House is unlikely to satisfy AI watchdogs who have warned of a lack of accountability as computer systems are deployed to take on […]
