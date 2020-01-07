Global  

Mike Pompeo rules out running for Senate in Kansas

FT.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Decision by US secretary of state poses problem for Republicans in the Senate
News video: Pompeo isn't planning a U.S. Senate run: sources

Pompeo isn't planning a U.S. Senate run: sources 01:38

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday he does not plan to run for a U.S. Senate seat in Kansas in 2020, two people close to McConnell said. Ryan Brooks reports.

Report: Pompeo Tells McConnell He Won't Run For Senate [Video]Report: Pompeo Tells McConnell He Won't Run For Senate

Mike Pompeo reportedly won't run for the Senate seat in Kansas.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:47Published

Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq [Video]Top Trump Administration Officials To Meet Over Iran-Iraq

Top Trump administration officials will brief the full U.S. Senate on Wednesday. This includes the secretaries of state and defense, according to Reuters.com. The developments in Iraq and Iran after..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mike Pompeo rules out Senate run in 2020, reports say

Trump loyalist wants to stay at state department amid crisis with Iran
Independent

Mike Pompeo not planning 2020 Senate run: Reports

Mike Pompeo not planning 2020 Senate run: ReportsUS Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that he does not plan to run for a US Senate seat in Kansas in 2020,...
WorldNews


