U.S. implements plan to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States could be sent to Guatemala under a bilateral agreement signed by the Central American nation last year, according to documents sent to U.S. asylum officers in recent days and seen by Reuters.
