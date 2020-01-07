Global  

Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial will begin selecting jurors on Tuesday, a challenging process in the wake of the #MeToo movement and fresh sex crime charges brought against the former film producer.
News video: Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Selection Today

 Jury selection will begin today in the rape and sex assault trial of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts [Video]Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial. Jillian..

Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York [Video]Sexual Assault Trial Of Harvey Weinstein Gets Underway In New York

CBS4's Naomi Ruchim reports new sexual misconduct charges were files against him in Los Angeles.

Jury selection begins in Harvey Weinstein trial as new charges are filed in LA

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces new criminal charges in Los Angeles, as jury selection gets underway Tuesday for his trial in New York. The Los...
CBS News

New Weinstein charges are a “dramatic development,” Jodi Kantor says

As disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein faces new sex crime charges in Los Angeles and jury selection gets underway for his New York trial, a new CBS News poll...
CBS News


