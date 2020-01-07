Global  

CAA protest: Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri released from Lucknow jail after two weeks

Hindu Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Sadaf Jafar and retired IPS officer S.R. Darapuri were among the several social and political activists who were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police after the capital witnessed incidents of arson and vandalism during the protests on December 19.
Anti-CAA protests: Activist Sadaf Jafar, 16 others granted bail by Lucknow court

Activist Sadaf Jafar, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and 15 others were granted bail by a district court on Saturday in connection with the anti-CAA violence of...
IndiaTimes

Bail for Sadaf Jafar, Darapuri, other protesters in Lucknow

A district court here on Friday granted bail to Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, former IPS officer S.R. Darapuri, Pawan Rao Ambedkar and several others who had been...
IndiaTimes

