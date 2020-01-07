Global  

Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to fight Australian bushfires

Hindu Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth on Tuesday announced that he is donating $1 million to fight against the Australian bushfire. The 36-year-old actor,
News video: Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals 01:28

 Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria.

Chris Hemsworth Is Donating $1 Million to Support Fight Against the Fires in Australia

Chris Hemsworth has announced that he and his family will be donating $1 million to support the fight against the bushfires in his home country of Australia. The...
Chris Hemsworth donates $1M towards fight against Australian bushfires


baftaii

Baftigger RT @nobby15: Aussie Actor Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 MILLION To The Bush Fire Appeals https://t.co/vZGoea3jej 28 seconds ago

popsugarau

POPSUGAR Australia @chrishemsworth and @ElsaPataky_ jus donated $1 million to those affected by the #Australiabushfires https://t.co/9hH8EuyLWj 53 seconds ago

rixxaxgeleine

DONATE- SPREAD AUSTRALIA IS BURNING RT @the_hindu: “Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia,” #ChrisHemsworth said https://t.co/z4p7t0Cyr… 1 minute ago

markfebbraio

Mark A Febbraio RT @MVEG001: Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million To Help Combat Australia’s Wildfires https://t.co/RqZ8Ipoe0K 🙏🏽🙏🏼 #profusethanks #bigAussie… 3 minutes ago

miriamjablon

Miriam Jablon RT @bonniegrrl: Wow! @ChrisHemsworth donates $1 million toward Australia's fire-fighting efforts! The #Thor actor is helping those affected… 3 minutes ago

curtisdoroteo

Curtis Doroteo RT @people: Chris Hemsworth Donates a Staggering $1 Million to Help Australia Fight and Recover from the Fires https://t.co/6aWa4xxKMx 3 minutes ago

ShashankFDDI

Shashank Mishra Chris Hemsworth Donates $1 Million To Support Fight Against Australian Bushfires https://t.co/bEUlFYNZik 4 minutes ago

Rachesmith

Rachel Smith RT @EW: Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief: 'Challenging times ahead' https://t.co/iD5KUWFRAy 5 minutes ago

