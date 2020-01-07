Naomi Osaka wins 1st-round match at Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka got an extended workout in her opening match at the Brisbane International, just two weeks away from the defense of her Australia Open title. Osaka defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a second-round match with American Sofia Kenin. The two-time Grand Slam […]



Collins thrashes Svitolina as Kerber, Konta also crash out *Brisbane:* American Danielle Collins thrashed fourth seed and former champion Elina Svitolina in the first round of the Brisbane International on Monday as...

