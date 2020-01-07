Global  

Naomi Osaka wins 1st-round match at Brisbane International

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka got an extended workout in her opening match at the Brisbane International, just two weeks away from the defense of her Australia Open title. Osaka defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Tuesday to set up a second-round match with American Sofia Kenin. The two-time Grand Slam […]
