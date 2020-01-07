Global  

Megvii closes in on $500m Hong Kong listing

FT.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Chinese facial recognition start-up’s IPO hit a hurdle after US blacklisting
Recent related news from verified sources

Blacklisted Chinese firm Megvii cleared for $500 million Hong Kong IPO

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company Megvii's plans for a $500 million Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) are back on track after its application...
Reuters

Activation Group Announces Proposed Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to Raise up to HK$538.2 million

Indicative Offer Price Range of HK$1.71 to HK$2.34 Per Share HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 31 December 2019 - A leading and fast growing...
Media OutReach

