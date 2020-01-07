|
Impossible Foods adds plant-based pork and sausage, continues to test bacon and fish alternatives
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Impossible Foods, the company that developed the Impossible Burger, is adding pork and sausage to lineup and is testing plant-based bacon and fish.
