Timothee Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in biopic from James Mangold

Hindu Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The film will be based on the book ‘Dylan Goes Electric’ by Elijah Wald
 Timothee Chalamet is set to play music icon Bob Dylan in a new biopic.

Timothee Chalamet to Play Music Icon Bob Dylan in New Movie!

Timothee Chalamet has booked his next movie role – and it’s a big one! The 24-year-old actor will be playing music icon Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic...
rasuwl

Rasuwl Walls RT @Variety: Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Film Directed by James Mangold https://t.co/wjIMJnEYmY 2 seconds ago

AGYG2014

CybrMadHatter 💘 Mr. Musk. RT @Independent: Timothee Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in new biopic https://t.co/IPGSSL7uWT 11 seconds ago

hmvtweets

hmv Timothée Chalamet is set to follow in the footsteps of Heath Ledger, Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale. He's goin… https://t.co/BatXf2xnto 40 seconds ago

iamrosakay

ro$a RT @billboard: Timothee Chalamet will play Bob Dylan in a new movie https://t.co/byLZCTudqo 55 seconds ago

uncutmagazine

Uncut Magazine Timothée Chalamet lined up to play #BobDylan in new biopic https://t.co/NxGa0u2sk8 2 minutes ago

Editwit

Eduard Antoniu Timothee Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Film Directed by James Mangold https://t.co/2FjvAavnBA prin @variety 2 minutes ago

chezIouis

𝓂𝑜𝓃𝒾 met lou ◟̽◞̽ RT @TChalametCN: “Timothée Chalamet to Play Bob Dylan in Film Directed by James Mangold” https://t.co/Ejci3Mkojg 3 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Timothee Chalamet to play Bob Dylan in new biopic https://t.co/IPGSSL7uWT 4 minutes ago

