BirdOwl How many women in Puerto Rico must die before there's change? Women are done waiting. https://t.co/oyXjvqD6CX via… https://t.co/zSxbo6LPbj 38 minutes ago Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 How many women in Puerto Rico must die before there's change? Women are done waiting.: Feminist groups in Puerto Ri… https://t.co/xLxtGsblPm 38 minutes ago TheIrishBiddy How many women in Puerto Rico must die before there's change? Women are done waiting. https://t.co/GiuUp5Q9v2 via @usatoday 39 minutes ago voiceofthehwy How many women in Puerto Rico must die before there's change? Women are done waiting. https://t.co/MdcjeCGSGt https://t.co/L277KvLwQd 40 minutes ago Jeffrey L. Klump How many women in Puerto Rico must die before there's change? Women are done waiting. https://t.co/4rk9bA4XTd https://t.co/utVC2CGxLa 41 minutes ago midnucas For reference, Carlos Pesquera is a former Secretary of Public Works in Puerto Rico who is notorious for, among oth… https://t.co/TqSqivRgKE 8 hours ago Vanessa Mateo🇵🇷🇵🇷 RT @ChitkwesuManetu: @Soledad1473 Discovery & Colonization of Puerto Rico Taínos initially welcomed & helped the Spaniards.Their friendshi… 1 week ago 𝓔𝓵𝓲𝔃𝓪𝓫𝓮𝓽𝓱 𝓛𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂 @Soledad1473 Discovery & Colonization of Puerto Rico Taínos initially welcomed & helped the Spaniards.Their friend… https://t.co/Q4iwJxRC8N 1 week ago